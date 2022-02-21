Head-To-Head Comparison: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) versus Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

XPeng has a beta of 7.46, meaning that its stock price is 646% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XPeng and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -28.56% -12.10% -8.75% Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XPeng and Ideanomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 33.98 -$418.70 million ($0.83) -45.65 Ideanomics $26.76 million 18.49 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.92

Ideanomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XPeng and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 0 9 0 3.00 Ideanomics 0 0 2 0 3.00

XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $53.57, suggesting a potential upside of 41.39%. Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 402.87%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than XPeng.

Summary

XPeng beats Ideanomics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

