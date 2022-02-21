Head-To-Head Contrast: Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) versus CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CGI and Jade Art Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 2 1 10 0 2.62 Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CGI currently has a consensus target price of $121.77, indicating a potential upside of 47.12%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CGI is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CGI and Jade Art Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $9.63 billion 2.11 $1.08 billion $4.45 18.60 Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Jade Art Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.42% 20.61% 9.47% Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

CGI has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jade Art Group has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.5% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CGI beats Jade Art Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and Andre Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Jade Art Group Company Profile

Jade Art Group, Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of raw jade, which serves as decorative construction material for both the commercial and residential markets, and as jewelry. The company was founded on September 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

