Head to Head Survey: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) vs. Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.5% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Gladstone Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 5 6 0 2.55 Gladstone Land 0 4 2 0 2.33

Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus target price of $212.45, indicating a potential upside of 3.92%. Gladstone Land has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.60%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Dividends

Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 94.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land pays out -154.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Gladstone Land has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Gladstone Land’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.78 billion 13.24 $533.79 million $4.61 44.35 Gladstone Land $57.03 million 17.70 $4.93 million ($0.35) -84.29

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 30.02% 8.76% 4.75% Gladstone Land 2.38% 0.36% 0.14%

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Gladstone Land on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned. The Non-Same Store and Other segment include recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

