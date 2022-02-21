Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $43.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after purchasing an additional 230,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 107,102 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.