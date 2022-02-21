Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 billion.

HSY traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,091. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. Hershey has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $207.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,018,179 shares of company stock worth $206,868,769. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

