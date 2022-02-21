Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold.

HXGBY opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

