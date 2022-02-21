Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,526. The company has a market capitalization of $672.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

