HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna lowered EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $42.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

