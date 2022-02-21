HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,649,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $185.61 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,825 shares of company stock worth $4,283,310. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

