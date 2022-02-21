HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 22.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth $88,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

HHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE HHC opened at $93.81 on Monday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

