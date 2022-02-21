HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

