HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 264.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR stock opened at $187.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.52 and a 200 day moving average of $193.99. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.35 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.