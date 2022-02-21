HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 48.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3,746.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth $3,210,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000.

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $107.44 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.29.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

