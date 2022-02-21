HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 55,587 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,587 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 122.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 26.2% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $30.51 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.