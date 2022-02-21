Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $41,242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hillenbrand by 33.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 247,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after buying an additional 245,069 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 725,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after buying an additional 192,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,296.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 188,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI opened at $47.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

HI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,993 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,893 in the last three months. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

