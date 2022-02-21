Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.960-$1.020 EPS.

HI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of HI remained flat at $$47.93 during midday trading on Monday. 191,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 90,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $4,685,580.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,993 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,893 over the last three months. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 409,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 484,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 428.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 252,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 211,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.