Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $136.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.07.

NYSE:HLT opened at $150.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $160.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average is $140.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

