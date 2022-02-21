Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.87 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,553. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.04. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hologic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

