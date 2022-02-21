Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.900-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.Hologic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.600 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.05. 1,448,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.09. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hologic by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 695,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,151 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in Hologic by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Hologic by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hologic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 445,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

