Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

