Hord (HORD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $389,333.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $389,333.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.31 or 0.06987539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.93 or 1.00171360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051474 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,748,262 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.