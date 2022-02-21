Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading Down 19.4% This Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $101,417.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043861 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.70 or 0.06921083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,015.08 or 0.99810854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

