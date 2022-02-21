Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $207,000 Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,629 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,088,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,484,000 after purchasing an additional 831,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 789,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vector Group by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 351,590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vector Group by 1,773.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 268,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vector Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 267,620 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VGR opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $17.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

