HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 534.70 ($7.24).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($7.78) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.98) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.47) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 549.50 ($7.44). 9,574,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,517,822. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £111.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 498.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 440.63.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

