Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,092 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,796,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,656,000 after buying an additional 341,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Archrock by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,808,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after buying an additional 490,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archrock by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after buying an additional 123,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 90,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,743,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.24%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

