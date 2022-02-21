Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,334,000 after buying an additional 452,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after buying an additional 499,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,280,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NYMT shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

