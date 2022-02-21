Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $28.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.45.

HPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,678,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 706,138 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,320.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 630,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.63%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

