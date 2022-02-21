Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE HUM traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $421.75. The stock had a trading volume of 836,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $421.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.46. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current year.
HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $483.13.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.