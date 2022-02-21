Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE HUM traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $421.75. The stock had a trading volume of 836,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $421.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.46. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $483.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.