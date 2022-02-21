HyperQuant (HQT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,143.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $5,573.76 and $3,143.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 52.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00036350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00107380 BTC.

HyperQuant Coin Profile

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

