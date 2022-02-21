iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$87.85.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised their price target on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE:IAG traded down C$1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$79.17. 211,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30. The company has a market cap of C$8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. iA Financial has a one year low of C$63.17 and a one year high of C$85.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.95.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

