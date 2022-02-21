iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$89.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.85.

Get iA Financial alerts:

IAG stock opened at C$79.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$63.17 and a 52 week high of C$85.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.