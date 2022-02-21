IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 1.27.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

