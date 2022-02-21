IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $161.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.92.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.