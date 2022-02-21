IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,095.50 ($14.90).

A number of analysts have recently commented on IGG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.60) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($16.46) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get IG Group alerts:

In other news, insider June Felix acquired 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.50) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.72 ($67,992.28).

LON:IGG remained flat at $GBX 777.50 ($10.57) during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 560,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,397. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 803.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 824.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 752 ($10.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 960 ($13.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.