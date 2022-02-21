Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMGO. HC Wainwright began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.96. 215,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,250. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. Imago BioSciences has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,460.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

