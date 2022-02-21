ImmuCell (ICCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ImmuCell stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.82 and a beta of 0.68. ImmuCell has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmuCell stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of ImmuCell worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.