Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. lifted their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Get Impinj alerts:

PI opened at $66.93 on Friday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $54,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,054 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,436 over the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj during the third quarter worth $224,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.