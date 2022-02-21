INDUS (ETR:INH) PT Set at €40.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on INDUS in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get INDUS alerts:

INH opened at €32.60 ($37.05) on Thursday. INDUS has a 12 month low of €28.70 ($32.61) and a 12 month high of €37.70 ($42.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $876.80 million and a P/E ratio of 18.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.54.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.