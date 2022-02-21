Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infineon Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.48) to €5.55 ($6.31) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($54.77) to €48.40 ($55.00) in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

