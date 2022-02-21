Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $10.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.

INFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Infinera alerts:

NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Infinera has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Infinera by 272.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.