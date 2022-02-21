Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Innergex Renewable Energy to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$17.50 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.91 and a 52-week high of C$26.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INE. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Desjardins decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.82.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.