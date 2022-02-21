Insider Buying: ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Director Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $531,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $858.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 100.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

