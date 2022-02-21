Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires £3,888.38 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 158 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,461 ($33.30) per share, with a total value of £3,888.38 ($5,261.68).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 146 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,680 ($36.27) per share, with a total value of £3,912.80 ($5,294.72).
- On Friday, December 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 450 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,547 ($34.47), for a total value of £11,461.50 ($15,509.47).
- On Friday, December 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 163 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,498 ($33.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,071.74 ($5,509.80).
- On Friday, December 10th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,466 ($33.37), for a total transaction of £246,600 ($333,694.18).
LON CCH opened at GBX 2,425 ($32.81) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,533.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,541.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12-month low of GBX 2,226 ($30.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.02). The firm has a market cap of £8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21.
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
