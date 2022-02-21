Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Sells 2,363 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $10.55 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.
NKTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.