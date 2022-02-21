Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Sells 2,363 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $10.55 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

