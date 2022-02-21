Insider Selling: Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Director Sells C$113,838.88 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$113,838.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,609,889.93.

On Thursday, February 17th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$100,376.46.

TSE:PD opened at C$71.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of C$24.71 and a one year high of C$74.95. The company has a market cap of C$953.90 million and a PE ratio of -5.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PD shares. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$91.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.27.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

