Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded down $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.65. 493,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,303. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Integer has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Integer by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Integer by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Integer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Integer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.