Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 billion-$76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.94 billion.Intel also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50 EPS.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $2.53 on Monday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 76,520,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,125,957. The firm has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.07.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 4,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.