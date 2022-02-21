Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $112.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.90. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

