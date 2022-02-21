Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $209.79 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $207.61 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.75 and a 200-day moving average of $268.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

