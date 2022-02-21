Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 495 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 124.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $160.88 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $152.52 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.